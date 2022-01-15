Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 2,642.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Eisai alerts:

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $53.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. Eisai has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.