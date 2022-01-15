Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Update

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 2,156.9% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIRO opened at $3.94 on Friday. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

