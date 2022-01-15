Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $8.54 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

