Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.22

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scholastic by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.