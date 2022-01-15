British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.14

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 82497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.