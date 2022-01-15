British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.14

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 82497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $16,416,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 165.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

