1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 4.6%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.25. 12,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,591,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $168,085,000. Oak Management Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after buying an additional 833,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

