1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 4.6%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.25. 12,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,591,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $168,085,000. Oak Management Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after buying an additional 833,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.
About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
