Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.76

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 178479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.20.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

