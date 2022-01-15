Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

