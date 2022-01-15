62,060 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,543,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after acquiring an additional 97,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.