ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 566.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of FUT stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.

