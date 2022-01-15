Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 82,496 Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.09% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRON. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

FRON opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

