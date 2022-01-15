Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

FSM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

