Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LAC opened at $30.46 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.