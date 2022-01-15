State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

