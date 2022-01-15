Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 183.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.