Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 183.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
