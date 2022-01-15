State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.