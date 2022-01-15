Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

