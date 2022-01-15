Andres Juan Milla Sells 100,000 Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Stock

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,100 shares in the company, valued at C$41,220.

Andres Juan Milla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Candente Copper alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of Candente Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

TSE:DNT opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. Candente Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.25.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.