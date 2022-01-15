Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells $13,421.20 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $13,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.30 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

