HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

HRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:HRT opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. HireRight has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.98 million during the quarter.

