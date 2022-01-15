Analysts Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price at $61.25

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 111.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

