Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

