Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT at $48.08

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACLLF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

