1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DIBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

DIBS stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $581,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 441,026 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

