Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.65 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $32,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.