UBS Group Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $230.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.44.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Baidu by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.