Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,455 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $32,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

