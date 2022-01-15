Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fortive worth $31,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

