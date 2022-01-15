B. Riley Increases First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $30.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

BUSE stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. First Busey has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

