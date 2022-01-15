Morgan Stanley Increases Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $74.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

