OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSUR. Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.04 million, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 28.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,370,000 after buying an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

