Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.25.

TCMD opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $356.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 186,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

