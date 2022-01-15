Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $308.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 56.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

