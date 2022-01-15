First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $125,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 315.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 486.1% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.55. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

