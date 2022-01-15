BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.34 and a 200-day moving average of $325.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $220.04 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after buying an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.