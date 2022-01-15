Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $448.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $420.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Shares of HD opened at $372.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.14. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

