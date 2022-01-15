Mizuho Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $97.36 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,407 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.