TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $47,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

