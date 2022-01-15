Tower Semiconductor’s (TSEM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

