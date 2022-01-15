Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Expands By 97.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $21.90 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.34%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

