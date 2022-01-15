Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Grows By 200.0%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

