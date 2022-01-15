Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Down 78.9% in December

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

POTX opened at $5.70 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 3,014.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 359,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

