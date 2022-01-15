Edward J. Dulac III Sells 1,770 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $43.28 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $119.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

