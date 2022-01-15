Mark Lochtenberg Purchases 691,852 Shares of Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) Stock

Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 691,852 shares of Equus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$110,696.32 ($79,637.64).

Mark Lochtenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equus Mining alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, Mark Lochtenberg purchased 212,875 shares of Equus Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$30,866.88 ($22,206.38).

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mark Lochtenberg purchased 272,087 shares of Equus Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$38,092.18 ($27,404.45).

Equus Mining Company Profile

Equus Mining Limited focuses on the exploration and development of natural resource projects in Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cerro Bayo Project covering an area of 350 square kilometers located in the township of Chile Chico, Chile's XI Region.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.