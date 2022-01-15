IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

