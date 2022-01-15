$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.93. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.