The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 318 Average PT from Analysts

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.32).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GYM shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.62) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

GYM opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.45) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.26. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 205.50 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.37 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

