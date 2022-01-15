Toronto Dominion Bank Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

SBRA stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.