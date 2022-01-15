American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.43.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.