Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $10,927,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $797.08.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $50,177,623. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $462.20 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $712.47 and a 200-day moving average of $687.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

